GODFREY - When one reflects on legacies, few in the Riverbend region can top Norma Glazebrook of Godfrey, who died at age 89, Monday, August 9, 2021. Norma and her husband, Bob, are responsible for changing the face of the Village of Godfrey with their Glazebrook Park, now a treasure for area residents, and the Glazebrook Heights Subdivision. A friend of Norma's on Facebook said: "Much of the Riverbend's history is because of this lady and her family. She was responsible for the donation of th Continue Reading