Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dixie County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dixie, Lafayette by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 18:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Dixie; Lafayette The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lafayette County in Big Bend of Florida Northeastern Dixie County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 645 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mayo, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mayo, Cooks Hammock, Grady, Hatch Bend, Fletcher, San Pedro Junction, Alton, Fletcher Springs and Guaranto Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
County
Dixie County, FL
State
Florida State
County
Lafayette County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Mayo#Cooks Hammock#Guaranto Springs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge rejects effort to block eviction moratorium

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Friday rejected a request from a group of landlords to block the Biden administration’s renewed eviction moratorium. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, a Trump appointee, leaves intact the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) extended freeze on evictions, which is set to run until early October.
Personal FinancePosted by
ABC News

Month 2 of child tax credit hits bank accounts

The U.S. Department of Treasury says the second monthly child tax credit payment has begun to be disbursed. More than $15 billion will be paid out to families of about 61 million children. The first round of the payment went out in July. The payments stem from the Child Tax...

Comments / 0

Community Policy