Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dixie, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 18:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Dixie; Lafayette The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lafayette County in Big Bend of Florida Northeastern Dixie County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 645 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mayo, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mayo, Cooks Hammock, Grady, Hatch Bend, Fletcher, San Pedro Junction, Alton, Fletcher Springs and Guaranto Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH