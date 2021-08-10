Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Lafayette by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 21:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Lafayette The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has extended the * Flood Warning for Dixie County in Big Bend Florida Southern Lafayette County in Big Bend Florida * Until 500 PM EDT Thursday. * At 401 PM EDT, Ongoing flooding in the wake of heavy rain last week is being slow to improve. There continue to be many areas of standing water, and numerous roads remain closed. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cross City, Horseshoe Point, Suwannee, Horseshoe Beach, Shamrock, Cross City Airport, Eugene, Hines, Jonesboro, Old Town, Fletcher, Jena, Clara, Fanning Springs, Yellow Jacket, Guaranto Springs, Shired Island, Cooks Hammock and Hatch Bend.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cross City, FL
City
Suwannee, FL
City
Fanning Springs, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
County
Lafayette County, FL
City
Horseshoe Beach, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Southern#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Horseshoe Point#Shamrock#Cooks Hammock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Major earthquake strikes off coast of Haiti

A major 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, with the U.S. Geological Survey predicting a potentially high number of casualties and significant economic losses. The epicenter of the quake struck about 7.5 miles northeast of the Haitian commune of Saint-Louis-du-Sud, according to the U.S. agency. Tremors...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy