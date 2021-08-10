Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 15:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 346 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have diminished along Antares Road but rainfall estimated rainfall was between 1.5 and 2.0 inches. Runoff from the earlier storms is likely continuing to produce flash flooding. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Antares Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
