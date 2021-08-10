Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Tony Esposito, Chicago Blackhawks legend and Hall of Fame goalie, dead at 78

Posted by 
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kqdwt_0bNnwaFi00 Chicago Blackhawks legend and Hall of Fame goalie Tony Esposito passed away Tuesday following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 78.

Esposito played all but one of his 16 NHL seasons with the Blackhawks, and was a three-time Vezina Trophy winner as the top goaltender in the league in 1970, 1972 and 1974.

Esposito remains the franchise leader in career wins and shutouts. The Blackhawks retired his No. 35 on November 20, 1988, but he made countless friends after his playing career was over as a Blackhawks ambassador.

Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz said in a written statement: "Tony Esposito's banner will be part of the United Center forever, as will his legacy as a superstar, on and off the ice."

Esposito is survived by his wife, two sons and two grandchildren.

Comments / 0

ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
34K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Esposito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Nhl#Nhl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy