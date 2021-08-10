Why You Should Always Eat Using Your Right Hand In India

When we walk into a restaurant and take our place at a table, we have found the setting of the table to be always perfect. We hardly notice it because I suppose that’s what we expect it to be, but have we ever wondered if we encountered just an opposite scenario, what our mindset would be at that moment. Probably some of us would have walked out of that particular restaurant, or would have only spent a few minutes just to satisfy our hunger. A restaurant will never want to lose a customer like this. Even its reputation would be at stake, right?