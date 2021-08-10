Cancel
NFL

Takeaways from Chargers' first unofficial depth chart

By Gavino Borquez
 3 days ago
The Chargers have released their initial unofficial depth chart in advance of Saturday night’s preseason opener against the Rams.

While the first depth charts are always to be taken with a grain of salt, here are some of my thoughts.

The advantage for the second running back spot goes to Justin Jackson. Jackson has been taking the majority of the higher-up reps at camp aside from Austin Ekeler. Joshua Kelley, who looks improved this summer, is listed as RB3 and rookie Larry Rountree III, who hasn’t made a lot of noise up to this point, is behind Kelley and in front of Darius Bradwell.

At wide receiver, the big surprise is Joe Reed being as low as he is. Coming in as a guy who could win the last spot, Reed is currently behind Jason Moore. While Moore has steadily been performing well to get placed higher on the depth chart, Reed is no longer even being considered as a return specialist.

Another surprise is K.J. Hill being ahead of Josh Palmer. Palmer has put on one of the best showings at the position this summer.

The veterans receive superiority as seen along the offensive line, with Tyree St. Louis ahead of Brenden Jaimes at the right guard, despite the rookie primarily working with the second team.

The starting five is strong, but the lack of depth on the line is evident, considering Ryan Hunter, who has not played a single NFL snap, is Matt Feiler’s backup.

No surprises along the defensive line or edge defender group. Uchenna Nwosu is listed as a starter over Kyler Fackrell, despite the coaches mentioning that there’s a battle between the two for the spot.

Cole Christiansen and Damon Lloyd are both at the bottom of the depth chart while Nick Niemann is currently listed as Kenneth Murray’s backup.

Asante Samuel Jr. and Brandon Facyson are listed with the second team. Mark Webb is Nasir Adderley’s backup while Alohi Gilman is Derwin James’. Knowing how interchangeable head coach Brandon Staley’s defense is, the places they line up at will vary from player to player.

Michael Badgley is the starting kicker, with Tristan Vizcaino backing him up. During the preseason, we will be able to determine who earns the job based on consistency with extra points, field goals and kickoffs. Nasir Adderley is the starting kick returner and K.J. Hill is the starting punt returner. Austin Proehl, who’s had a great summer, is one to watch for.

