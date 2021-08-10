Mystery patient at Truman Medical Center identified

UPDATE, Aug. 11 | Several people reached out to Truman Medical Centers/University Health and the man was identified.

ORIGINAL STORY, Aug. 10 | Truman Medical Centers/University Health needs the public's help to identify a patient who does not know his name.

The man could be in his 20s, and has light brown hair and a beard.

The words "BABY WAVY" are tattooed on the inside of his fingers, according to release from the hospital.

Anyone with information on the man's name or his family is asked to call Truman Medical Centers/University Health at 816-404-0125.

