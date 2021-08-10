Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Emmys Shift to Outdoor Ceremonies, Fewer Attendees as Delta Rages On

By Kristen Lopez and Libby Hill
Posted by 
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LxMPe_0bNnvvVW00

Last year’s Emmy ceremony was memorable, to say the least. The first awards show to take place in the wake of a global pandemic had its share of bumps, including a literal trash fire on-stage. But, for better or worse, the Emmys showed us what an awards ceremony could look like in this brave new world. This year, despite the discovery and distribution of vaccinations, the threat of COVID-19 variants means that the Emmy Awards ceremony will be anything but a return to the norm.

The Television Academy announced Tuesday that all ceremonies, including the Creative Arts Emmys, will take place on the Event Deck at L.A. Live directly behind the Microsoft Theater where the ceremony was scheduled to be held. The locale is a far cry from the expansive Staples Center where last year’s events took place, but the new venue allows for both inside and outside access, as well as more opportunities to host guests in an open-air, socially-distanced fashion.

Along with the change in venue, the TV Academy shared that even though invitations have already been distributed, the organization would be further limiting attendance — meaning that nominated teams of three or more will be limited to no more than four tickets per nomination. Nominees are being encouraged to coordinate amongst themselves and determine how they will allot their four tickets before submitting the RSVP.

For instance, that means that the credited writing staff — all 28 of them — on “Saturday Night Live,” who are nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, will be allowed only four tickets between them. The same goes for the eight makeup artists from “The Mandalorian,” nominated for Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup and the 21 individuals from the “Bob’s Burgers” team nominated for Outstanding Animated Series.

These determinations were made after the consultations with Health and Safety experts in Los Angeles County by the TV Academy. Today’s announcement also cautioned that conversations are ongoing and plans could be further adjusted in coming weeks.

Cedric the Entertainer , the popular comedian and star of the CBS sitcom “The Neighborhood” is already set to host this year’s Emmys ceremony. “Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards,” said Cedric the Entertainer in a statement accompanying the announcement. “Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before. It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people. I can’t wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance, and sing over the past year.”

The ceremony will air on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand via Paramount+. Executive producers Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart as well as director Hamish Hamilton — the team behind 2020’s successful virtual Emmys — will return in the same roles. Done+Dusted and Hudlin Entertainment are producing.

Comments / 0

IndieWire

IndieWire

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reginald Hudlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Awards Ceremony#Delta#The Television Academy#The Creative Arts Emmys#The Microsoft Theater#The Tv Academy#Health And Safety#Cbs#Paramount#Hudlin Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Emmy Predictions 2021: Best Actor in a Limited Series — A Classic Race with a Bit More Meaning

Last Year’s Winner: Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” Still Eligible: No. Hot Streak: In accordance with its category, the Best Actor in a Limited Series race hasn’t seen a repeat winner or even back-to-back wins by the same network in over a decade. (HBO won from 2008-2010, thanks to Paul Giamatti in “John Adams,” Brendan Gleeson in “Into the Storm,” and Al Pacino in “You Don’t Know Jack.”) Still, a recent anthology series does have a perfect two-for-two record in the category: “American Crime Story” has garnered wins in each of its first two seasons, with both Courtney B. Vance...
Los Angeles, CAUS News and World Report

COVID Worries Send Emmy Awards Show Outdoors

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -The Emmy Awards ceremony for achievement in television was moved outdoors on Tuesday in the latest setback to live events because of rising concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The Sept. 19 ceremony in Los Angeles was initially due to take place indoors before a limited celebrity audience.
Public HealthCollider

2021 Emmys to Require Proof of Vaccination, Split Ceremony Into Three Parts

COVID isn't gone yet, no thanks to the rise of the Delta variant. With this spike, especially in California, the Television Academy has added a vaccination requirement to all attendees of this year’s Emmy ceremonies. This year, the Emmys will be split into three ceremonies over the weekend of Sept. 11 and Sept. 12, starting with a Saturday evening event focused on categories such as cinematography, costumes, hairstyling, production design, editing, and sound mixing.
EntertainmentPosted by
Variety

An Annual Emmy Plea: Why 10 Is the Perfect Nomination Number for Top Categories (Column)

In last week’s column, I suggested that TV Academy voters got it mostly right with the 2021 Emmy nominations. But what if I told you there was an easy way for them to get it even more mostly right? Yes, welcome to my annual plea for the Emmys to expand some of its key categories to a nice round 10 slots. Perhaps I’m a broken record on this, but hear me out. Peak TV is still alive and well, and even in a pandemic year, the volume of original scripted fare is astronomical. Granted, basic cable has pulled back from first-run...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Variety

TV Academy to Require Proof of Vaccination at This Year’s Emmys, as It Announces Category Plans for Creative Arts and Primetime Ceremonies

As cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant continue to rise across the country, including in Los Angeles County, the Television Academy has added a vaccination requirement to all attendees of this year’s Emmy ceremonies. The org joins most Hollywood events, including premieres, now requiring proof of vaccination before entry. The news comes as the org also confirmed that this year’s Creative Arts Emmys will be split into three ceremonies over the weekend of Sept. 11 and Sept. 12, starting with a Saturday evening event focused heavily on artisans categories like cinematography, costumes, hairstyling, production design, editing and sound mixing. Then, on Sunday...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Attendees Will Be Required to Show Proof of Vaccination

If you want to pick up an Emmy in person in 2021, you had better get vaccinated before September. On Friday, the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences reiterated its previous plans that only nominees and their plus-ones will be invited to attend one of the three Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies on Sept. 11 and 12 and/or the main Emmy Awards ceremony on Sept. 19 — and declared for the first time that even they will not be let in the door unless they can show proof of vaccination.
EntertainmentPosted by
Deadline

Primetime Emmys Red Carpet Will Be Limited; Creative Arts Red Carpet Nixed Altogether

The Television Academy said Friday that, “out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of Emmy nominees, guests and media,” the number of production personnel and staff — specifically media — will be limited at September 19 Emmy Awards ceremony. After a virtual ceremony last year, any live communal interaction is welcome, but producers are being careful given the rise of cases due to the Delta variant. Consequently, there will be a very limited red carpet for talent arrivals featuring approximately a dozen media outlets. In lieu of the traditional on-site media coverage, the Academy has partnered with CBS to...
California Statetheplaylist.net

2021 Emmy Awards Ceremony Moving Outdoors To LA Live Event Deck

It turns out this year’s Emmys are not going to be the great return to traditional awards ceremonies everyone was hoping for. With the Delta strain of the COVID-19 virus increasing among non-vaccinated individuals across most of the United States and Los Angeles County, the Television Academy has made some changes to the Primetime Emmy Awards and two Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies. Most importantly, they will now take place mostly outside on the events deck of the Microsoft Theater.
EntertainmentCharlotteObserver.com

Emmy Awards to be held outdoors as worries mount over delta variant

It’ll be another year with a different look for the Emmy Awards. As concerns grow over the rapid spread of the delta variant, the Emmy Awards will be held outdoors instead of the traditional Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The Television Academy made the announcement about the change in venue...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Deadline

Emmys Move To “Indoor/Outdoor” Venue Amid Rising Covid Concerns, Tickets For Nominees Limited

Just days after announcing a limited red carpet for the 73rd Emmy Awards, the Television Academy announced on Tuesday that the event’s venue was being changed in consideration of rising Covid numbers in Los Angeles. The Television Academy and CBS have decided to host all ceremonies, including the separate Creative Arts Emmys, on the Event Deck at L.A. Live, directly behind the Microsoft Theater. This will provide an opportunity to “utilize an indoor/outdoor setting and more socially-distanced audience seating.” The event had been set to take place inside the Microsoft Theater. In addition, the number of nominees allowed to attend the...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

TV Academy and CBS Nix In-Person Media Center, and Will Limit Red Carpet at This Year’s Emmys

The TV Academy is revealing more plans for this year’s Emmy telecast, and safety protocols in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the new, contagious delta variant. The org just announced that a red carpet will only be held during the Primetime Emmys on Sept. 19, and not during the Creative Arts ceremonies the weekend before. Also, that carpet will be limited to just a handful of outlets. Most media will be tasked with covering the Emmys at home virtually, as there will again this year be no on-site media center. Here’s the latest update from the Academy and CBS: Out of...
Public HealthEastern Progress

Emmy Awards Move Outdoors Amid Rising COVID Cases

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Los Angeles, the Television Academy has announced that the 73rd Emmy Awards will now take place at L.A. Live’s Event Deck, directly behind the Microsoft Theater, where the event had intended to be held. All the ceremonies, including the separate Creative Arts Emmys,...
Los Angeles County, CAemmys.com

Emmy Ceremonies Update

We are excited to be welcoming live audiences back to the Emmys this year. However, following discussions with health and safety experts for Los Angeles County and the Emmy ceremonies, the Television Academy has concluded that we must further limit the number of nominees attending the Creative Arts Emmys on September 11 and 12 as well as the 73rd Emmys on September 19.
Public HealthShowbiz411

Emmy Awards Bellwether of Pandemic Reality: Mandatory Vaccinations, Negative COVID Tests, No Red Carpet, Limited Guests, No Parties

In Southern California terms, I think this is called “harshing my mellow.”. The Emmy Awards on September 19th will be limited in all situations. The TV Academy just sent this note out to remind us all in the media that vaccinations will be mandatory, everyone needs a negative COVID test, there are no red carpets or parties and basically, stay away.
TV & VideosNew Haven Register

Emmys to be Held in 'Indoor/Outdoor Setting' With Limited Nominated Invitees

The Emmys will now take place in an “indoor/outdoor setting,” the Television Academy announced on Tuesday. As Variety reports, both the Primetime and Creative ceremonies will be held on the Event Deck of L.A. Live, directly behind its usual indoor Microsoft Theater home, where it was initially set to take place this year. The organization made the decision as Covid-19 cases rise in Los Angeles and across the country amid the Delta variant.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Television Academy Scales Back Emmy Invitees By Limiting Nominees Who Can Attend

The Television Academy revealed Tuesday that “following discussions with health and safety experts” for L.A. County, the organization is limiting the number of nominees who will be allowed to attend the Emmy Awards on Sept. 19 as well as the Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 11 and 12. Though invitations have just gone out, the scaling back of ticketed attendees will mean that nominated teams consisting of three or more will be limited to no more than four tickets per nomination. “Unfortunately, this means not all nominees will be able to attend this year’s awards,” the Academy states in their announcement....
Entertainmentalbuquerqueexpress.com

Emmy Awards to be held outdoors at L.A. Live

Washington [US], August 11 (ANI): A year after the Emmy Awards were held virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony will now be held in person, albeit, not in the Microsoft Theater, where it usually takes place. The Television Academy announced on Tuesday that it will opt for an "indoor/outdoor"...
Public HealthWinchester News Gazette

Emmy Awards downsized due to COVID concerns

Not all Emmy nominees will be able to attend the awards ceremony. The 73rd annual Emmy Awards will take place on September 19, one week after the Creative Arts Emmys on September 11 and 12 but ceremonies for both have been scaled back, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Emmys...

Comments / 0

Community Policy