Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Rock Matching Outfits While Enjoying a Stroll in Los Angeles

Don't mind us, we're just basking in Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's sweet romance after their latest outing. On Sunday, the couple was spotted walking around Los Feliz, CA as they enjoyed a casual lunch date. As they took a stroll to the restaurant and met up with friends, the 27-year-old singer and 37-year-old actress showed adorable PDA as they wrapped their arms around each other and held hands. They even had a cute couple coordinating moment as they both sported white shirts, ripped jeans, and hats. Honestly, you could have told us these pictures were promotional posters for a new romantic comedy, and we would have believed you. Which is pretty fitting since the two first met on the set of their movie Don't Worry Darling, which stars Harry and Olivia directed.