Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Rock Matching Outfits While Enjoying a Stroll in Los Angeles
While heading out for lunch at Los Feliz's trendy All Time restaurant in Los Angeles over the weekend, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde adorably stepped out in similar outfits. Styles, 27, rocked a white Beastie Boys t-shirt with ripped denim jeans, a light blue baseball cap and white-rimmed sunnies, while Wilde, 37, complemented his look in a plain white t-shirt, high-waisted distressed jeans, '70s-inspired Lexxola sunglasses and Comme des Garcons Play sneakers.www.cbs8.com
Comments / 0