Tormented Souls Unleashes a Chilling New Cinematic Trailer
The upcoming old-school survival horror game Tormented Souls is meant to be a return to survival horror’s classic roots, and judging by what we’ve seen already, it’s doing a good job of channeling the same eerie tone that Silent Hill and early Resident Evil made famous. The fixed camera angles definitely help, but this new cinematic trailer still manages to chill the blood without relying too heavily on fixed perspective.cogconnected.com
