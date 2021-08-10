Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Tormented Souls Unleashes a Chilling New Cinematic Trailer

By Nicola Kapron
cogconnected.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming old-school survival horror game Tormented Souls is meant to be a return to survival horror’s classic roots, and judging by what we’ve seen already, it’s doing a good job of channeling the same eerie tone that Silent Hill and early Resident Evil made famous. The fixed camera angles definitely help, but this new cinematic trailer still manages to chill the blood without relying too heavily on fixed perspective.

cogconnected.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X S#Xbox One#Nintendo Switch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix Releases Chilling Trailer for New Horror Series out Next Month

October is still more than a month away, but Netflix isn't wasting any time in jumpstarting spooky season. The streaming giant on Monday released the first trailer for Midnight Mass, a seven-episode limited series from Mike Flanagan, the creator behind the hit originals The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, premiering in September.
MoviesWTGS

Sony unleashes chaos in newest 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' trailer

WASHINGTON (SBG) – "Soon comes chaos," as Woody Harrelson shines in a new trailer for "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." In Sony's latest trailer for the sequel to its hit movie "Venom," Tom Hardy stars as Eddie Brock, a New York City journalist possessed by the alien symbiote, Venom. In...
MoviesMovieWeb

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer #2 Unleashes Woody Harrelson's Evil Symbiote

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has just gotten a new trailer ahead of its anticipated premiere in theaters next month, showing us more of Woody Harrelson as Carnage along with Tom Hardy's return as Eddie Brock. A previous trailer was released in May, and on Monday, Sony released another trailer with tons of exciting new footage. You can take a look at the latest Venom 2 footage below.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Eldest Souls – New Gameplay Today

Eldest Souls, as you might have guessed by its name, is a Souls-like experience. Before you roll your eyes at the idea of yet another “one of these,” this game trims the fat, so to speak, by removing enemy grunts and maze-like exploration to focus on one element: epic, sweat-inducing boss battles.
Video GamesPolygon

League of Legends’ Ruined King story wraps up with a new cinematic

Riot Games has introduced a new event to the world of Runeterra, where the Ruined King Viego scours the world of League of Legends in search of his dead wife’s soul. To send him and his undead army back, an ancient order called the Sentinels of Light rise up. The group’s leaders, Senna and Lucian, gather up an unlikely band of champions to fight back.
Movies411mania.com

The Blind Man Unleashes Carnage in Don’t Breathe 2 Redband Trailer

A new trailer is online for Don’t Breathe 2, and it shows the Blind Man doing what he does best: kill invaders. Sony Pictures has released the redband trailer for the sequel, which you can see below. It features Stephen Lang’s Blind Man as he trains a young girl living with him and then, when people break into his home to kidnap the girl, fight tooth and nail against them.
MoviesComicBook

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Unleashes New Twitter Emojis

Venom: Let There Be Carnage's new trailer is out - but that's not the only promotional item for the Venom sequel that Sony is releasing today. In addition to the new trailer, Venom: Let There Be Carnage has also unleashed a new series of Twitter emojis for fans to enjoy, share, and play with. The list of Let There Be Carnage emojis includes some of the usual suspect terms, including the obvious "Venom Let There Be Carnage", "Venom 2" and "Carnage." It's a prime moment to release the new line of emojis, as Venom: Let There Be Carnage is definitely a trending topic on social media, right now.
TV SeriesCNET

New Stranger Things teaser shows chilling glimpse of season 4

Stranger Things is ready to see you in the Upside Down. Netflix on Friday released a new teaser for the hit sci-fi series that includes a brief glimpse of footage from season 4. The teaser starts with scenes from previous seasons before showing several quick shots from the new season,...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Blade and Soul to unleash Hongmoon Resurgence events next week

Have more time on your hand this summer than previously anticipated? Blade and Soul wants to fill up some of those long days with Hongmoon Resurgence events during the month of August. Kicking off on August 11th, these events include the return of Fortune’s Favor, the climb to a “supernatural”...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Video: New Guardians Of The Galaxy Cinematic Showcases Player Choices

Eidos Montreal has dropped a new in-game cinematic of its upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy game, demonstrating that it won't be an entirely 'hands-off' experience during cutscenes. The short but sweet scene introduces the villainous character Lady Hellbender, who meets the five quirky heroes. After a player choice is made...
Video Gameswccftech.com

A Duke Nukem Begins Cinematic Trailer Appears Online

Well, here's a neat surprise for the few remaining Duke Nukem fans out there. Its director posted the intro cinematic for a canceled prequel movie called "Duke Nukem Begins" online. The director, Gregor Punchatz, states that this would be an origin story movie for Duke himself. However, the movie never saw the light of day:
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Jiren (Full Power) DLC trailer unleashed

When it comes to Dragon Ball, you can tell that things are getting serious when the shirts come off, and that’s just what we get in a new Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Jiren (Full Power) trailer. Yes, you read that right — 2016-launched Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is still getting DLC, and Jiren apparently won’t be the last, with the trailer showing a teaser for the next DLC character.

Comments / 0

Community Policy