Tormented Souls Unleashes a Chilling New Cinematic Trailer

Venom: Let There Be Carnage's new trailer is out - but that's not the only promotional item for the Venom sequel that Sony is releasing today. In addition to the new trailer, Venom: Let There Be Carnage has also unleashed a new series of Twitter emojis for fans to enjoy, share, and play with. The list of Let There Be Carnage emojis includes some of the usual suspect terms, including the obvious "Venom Let There Be Carnage", "Venom 2" and "Carnage." It's a prime moment to release the new line of emojis, as Venom: Let There Be Carnage is definitely a trending topic on social media, right now.