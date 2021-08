A guest at former president Barack Obama’s 60th birthday bash said he was forced to delete Instagram photos he posted of himself at the star-studded event in Martha’s Vineyard on August 7. Rapper Trap Beckham and his manager, TJ Chapman, posted Instagram photos of the food and decor at the event, but the pictures were later deleted under the event’s photography ban. Guests at the party included Jay Z and Beyoncé, Gayle King, Dwayne Wade & Gabrielle Union and Chrissy Teigen & John Legend, who performed along with HER, Common, and Erykah Badu. DJ Nice deejayed and Rev. Al Sharpton gave the invocation. Meanwhile, sources claim that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was among many guests originally invited who became uninvited when the guest list was cut back due to an uptick of coronavirus cases as the result of the delta variant……………