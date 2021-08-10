The Gear We’re Most Excited About for Next Summer

In my high school classroom in Norway, the country where I first spent serious time outdoors, I sat beneath a poster of Fjellvettreglene, the nine rules that serve as national guidelines for the backcountry. A decade and a half later, the only rule I remember offhand is the one I always broke. Number seven: don’t go alone. Even at the time it seemed absurd to me, akin to telling all adults to go to bed at 9 P.M. or to avoid alcohol completely. Outdoorspeople—responsible outdoorspeople—go alone all the time. Being alone in nature is uniquely peaceful; one might enjoy it, dare I say, even more than being outdoors with your friends. If you like solitude at all, there are few things more pleasant than going at exactly your own pace, in whichever direction calls you—or waking at dawn, surrounded by shuffling, swaying living things, and being the only human among them.