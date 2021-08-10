NAU Alumni Spotlight: Jonathan H. – Information Technology

Jonathan H. – Bachelor’s in Information Technology, Emphasis in Cybersecurity and Forensics, Class of 2020. National American University (NAU) alumnus, Jonathan H., earned his bachelor’s degree in Information Technology (IT) with an emphasis in Cybersecurity and Forensics from NAU in 2020. He is currently enrolled in the Master of Management degree program and is looking forward to the opportunities this advanced degree will bring in the civilian world. Jonathan has served in the Air Force for 12 years and is planning to retire within the next few years. In his spare time, Jonathan likes to weight lift, play video games and cook with his wife and kids.