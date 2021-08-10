Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Mall of America Back to School in Style giveaway

By Sonya Nayar
Posted by 
KARE 11
KARE 11
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44BmRY_0bNnszvn00

The Mall of America wants to get you ready to go back to school with a prize pack to help. Each week, three (3) winners will receive a Fjallraven backpack and a $75 MOA gift card.

The contest will start during the Sunrise show on August 11 and continue each Wednesday through August 25. A unique keyword will be announced during the Sunrise so tune in to win.

Click to enter the contest or fill in the form below when the contest officially opens.

Full contest rules and details can be found here .

Comments / 0

KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#The Mall Of America#Fjallraven
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Shopping
Related
Theater & DanceNewswest9.com

Music City Mall holding Back to School Bash

The event will run 12 to 6 p.m. and feature giveaways, live shows and more. Visitors can stop by four different sections at the mall for various activities. The carousel stage will feature dance performances, a magic show and children's karaoke, while the Dillard's Court will feature a photo booth, balloon animals and more.
LifestyleRoad & Track

Pick Up These Automotive-Themed Backpacks for Back-to-School Style

Back-to-school time is sneaking up quickly. Before you know it, classes will be starting again and a new school year will begin. But you don't need to use that boring, plain old backpack you've had for years. And even if your school days are far behind you, an awesome backpack can be useful for daily life. Fill it with the essentials and tackle the day! We recommend spicing things up a bit and rocking a new, car-themed backpack to show your passion and protect your gear.
Jackson, MSWLBT

Free back-to-school haircuts for kids, styles for girls Fri.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Your daughter or son can take advantage of a free, new style before returning to school Friday. A Jackson salon/barbershop is hosting its annual giveaway to help Jackson Public School students. The event begins at Noon Friday at Hair Explosion, located at 4515 Highway 80 West...
EducationCleveland News - Fox 8

Great Northern Mall Back-to-School Scavenger Hunt

Ready to win a $500 back to school shopping spree? Play the Great Northern Mall Back-to-School Scavenger Hunt through the month of August! Two (2) lucky winners will each receive a $500 shopping spree just in time for back to school. How to Play:. Visit Great Northern Mall during August...
Shoppingchainstoreage.com

Mall of America sponsors ‘Haul of America’

America’s largest mall intends to serve as a studio where back-to-school shoppers can photograph and video their new fall wardrobes and display them on social media. “We’re celebrating back-to-school with the Haul of America—the Haul that tops them all!” Mall of America tells shoppers on its website, urging them to visit the “Haul Center” on Level 1 through September 18 to sample Pepsi products and donate needed school items to Way to Grow.
EducationAdWeek

Influencing Back-to-School Style as Classrooms Reopen

The first day of school is always a mix of emotions—excitement to see friends and classmates after a long summer away, combined with nerves for entering a new grade or a new school. This year, these emotions are multiplied as many students return to classrooms for the first time in a year and a half.
Hair CarePosted by
TheStreet

Make You Shine With Back To School Deals At Beauty Forever Hair Mall

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty Forever is undoubtedly the best online wholesaler of virgin human hair, with an excellent team of retailers, who ensure that customers all over the world can buy products made in China. They operate a variety of human hair products, including hair bundles, lace frontal closure, bundles with closure, HD lace wigs, human hair headband wigs, lace front human hair wigs, etc. They have the best of everything; favorable prices, a wide variety, incredible quality and first-class service.
ShoppingEsquire

The 9 Best Cornhole Sets for Hours of Fun

Cornhole is an easy, fun lawn game that’s popular with people of all ages. Consisting of two boards and eight bags (filled with whole-kernel corn, beans, or beads), it’s easy to assemble, fast to learn, and perfect for gatherings. While most people are likely to play with family and friends, in the last few years, the game has become a professional sport, leading to the availability of premium bags and boards. Whether you’re playing in the backyard with the kids or practicing your sling toss for a tournament, you’ll find a great selection of boards here.
Apparelnewfolks.com

7 best places to buy back-to-school clothes

Quite possibly one of the most important items on the back-to-school list is clothing for your children. They do grow like weeds, after all. So when you are on your back-to-school shopping spree, you’ll want to find some of the best places that you can find back-to-school clothes at the best price possible. Luckily, there are plenty of back-to-school sales going on right now. Here are some of the best places to shop for back-to-school clothes for your little ones.
Restaurantskiss951.com

Krispy Kreme Celebrates Their 84th Birthday with $1 Dozen Doughnuts

First, let’s start off by saying happy birthday to Krispy Kreme! On Friday, July 16th, 2021, Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 84th birthday and giving away an extra special deal. If you head into (or online) any Krispy Kreme and buy any dozen you’ll get another BirthYAY Dozen for only...
Posted by
WRAL News

Panera Bread: 20% off gift cards through Aug. 31

Panera Bread® is offering 20% off online Gift Card purchases through August 31, 2021!. The discount is valid on retail plastic and digital gift card purchases and reloads made online only. This deal is not valid in cafe or on bulk gift card purchases and is not valid with any other coupon or deal.
Cell Phonesgentside.co.uk

How to grab a free drink at McDonald’s

In order to motivate their British customers to download the My McDonald’s app, the chain has found a sneaky solution: offer them an exciting freebie to lure them in. This deal might not be as explosive as the time they were giving out free french fries, but everyone loves a freebie—big or small.
RestaurantsFood Beast

Pizza Hut Brings Back The Big Dinner Box

The fitting return of Pizza Hut's legendary Big Dinner Box marks a time when folks are getting back to their busy daily routines, leaving less time to cook up a good meal for dinner. With this comeback, fans can once again treat themselves to a ton of Pizza Hut favorites without having to worry about much dinner prep.
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Channel

Ready-Set Back 2 School backpack giveaway bringing services to families

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As the school year approaches, 23ABC has partnered with Kern County Child Support Services for the 12th Annual Ready-Set Back 2 School backpack drive. August is Child Support Awareness month and with school right around the corner, Child Support Services is looking to help families make...

Comments / 0

Community Policy