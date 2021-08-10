Mall of America Back to School in Style giveaway

The Mall of America wants to get you ready to go back to school with a prize pack to help. Each week, three (3) winners will receive a Fjallraven backpack and a $75 MOA gift card.

The contest will start during the Sunrise show on August 11 and continue each Wednesday through August 25. A unique keyword will be announced during the Sunrise so tune in to win.

Click to enter the contest or fill in the form below when the contest officially opens.

Full contest rules and details can be found here .