Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Randall County, TX

VIDEO: 17-year-old accused of drowning cat in Randall County

KFDA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffs are back at football fall camp, and this week is all about fundamentals before throwing on the pads. The trail is most commonly known as Hobo Hills which is located across the street, North of Medi Park, and is now called 9th Street Trails. It’s a city owned property that people have been hiking and biking for years. Now Six Pack Outdoors is updating, maintaining, repairing and adding another mile of trail to create a total of five miles.

www.newschannel10.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Randall County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Government
County
Randall County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Randall County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Drowning#Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Cats
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Dual Atlantic storms may impact US, Haiti in the next 48 hours

(CNN) — While Gulf storm Fred is anticipated to strengthen as it moves north toward the Florida Panhandle, additional alerts have been levied in the Caribbean regarding Tropical Storm Grace, which may affect recovery efforts following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti Saturday. A tropical storm watch is in effect...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation to end, New York Assembly speaker says

The impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo will not continue after Cuomo leaves office, New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday. Heastie cited two reasons: First, the investigation was to determine whether Cuomo would remain in office. With Cuomo's pending resignation in less than two weeks, that's no longer an issue. Second, Heastie said New York's constitution may not allow for an impeachment of an official no longer in office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy