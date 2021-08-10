Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Man Dies Following Fire At 17-Story High Rise In Downtown Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials confirmed that one man has died following a fire at a 17-story high rise in Downtown Baltimore.

Officials responded to the 200 block of North Calvert Street shortly after 5 p.m. Crews said the smoke was primarily on the fourth floor.

One man was rescued and taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

The cause is still under investigation.

Calvert Street was blocked off for a period of time while crews worked.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now

