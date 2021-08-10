Severe Weather Statement issued for Iowa, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 15:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Iowa; Lafayette THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR LAFAYETTE AND SOUTHEASTERN IOWA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Wisconsin.