Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 06:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-08-12 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range Light Snow Accumulations Expected Above 3000 feet in the Brooks Range Light snow is possible now through Thursday over the higher terrain above 3000 feet in the Central and Eastern Brooks Range. This includes over Atigun Pass and further north along the Dalton Highway. Any accumulations are anticipated to be light with the highest amounts of up to 2 inches near Atigun Pass through Thursday evening. Travelers should be prepared for wintery conditions at times.

La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gila River Valley, Kofa, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 14:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 02:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST for southwestern and west central Arizona. Target Area: Gila River Valley; Kofa; Yuma Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern La Paz and north central Yuma Counties through 215 AM MST At 137 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 21 miles northwest of Tyson to 8 miles northeast of Yuma Proving Ground to 18 miles south of Quartzsite. Movement was south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Yuma Proving Ground. This includes AZ Route 95 between mile markers 41 and 77. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 20:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MST FOR GILA AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES At 850 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Spring Valley, or 22 miles southeast of Prescott Valley, moving west at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. Half dollar size hail in the area of Cordes Junction. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Camp Verde, Cordes Junction, Bumble Bee, Cordes Lakes, Black Canyon City, Rock Springs, Cordes, Spring Valley, Childs Power Plant and Clear Creek Campgrounds. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 02:51:00 Expires: 2021-08-14 11:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Southeast TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Southeast * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - HTTP://WWW.SRH.NOAA.GOV/SJU/
Cochran County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cochran, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cochran; Yoakum A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Cochran and northwestern Yoakum Counties through 530 PM CDT At 458 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southeast of Bledsoe, or 19 miles southwest of Morton, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bledsoe and Lehman. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Brooke County, WVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooke, Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for western and southwestern Pennsylvania...and northern West Virginia. Target Area: Brooke; Hancock A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Beaver, northwestern Washington, western Allegheny, Brooke and Hancock Counties through 700 PM EDT At 625 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Weirton, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Weirton, Burgettstown, Frankfort Springs, Hanover Township, Sun Valley, Langeloth, Slovan, and Raccoon Creek State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Greenbrier County, WVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Greenbrier by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for south central and west central Virginia. Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Alleghany, western Bath Counties in west central Virginia and east central Greenbrier Counties in southeastern West Virginia and the City of Covington through 445 PM EDT At 416 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Neola to near Callaghan. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Covington Jordan Mines Neola Natural Well Callaghan and Lake Moomaw. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Brooke County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brooke, Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Brooke; Hancock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BEAVER...NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...WEST CENTRAL ALLEGHENY...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 716 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Weirton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Weirton, Avella, Imperial, McDonald, Sturgeon-Noblestown, Oakdale, Burgettstown, Hickory, Frankfort Springs, Pittsburgh International Airport, Atlasburg, and Slovan. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Motley County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Motley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Motley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Motley County through 515 PM CDT At 452 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles southwest of Northfield, or 12 miles north of Matador. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Northfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Albany County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 12:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne. Target Area: Laramie Valley; South Laramie Range A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Albany County through 600 PM MDT At 509 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Laramie, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Laramie and University Of Wyoming War Memorial Stadium. This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 297 and 319, and between mile markers 325 and 326. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Tioga County, NYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Tioga A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL TIOGA COUNTY At 412 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Spencer, or 12 miles north of Waverly, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Owego, Candor, Spencer, Catatonk, Weltonville and West Candor. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Lycoming County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lycoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 15:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lycoming A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LYCOMING COUNTY At 345 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Little Pine State Park, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include English Center, Little Pine State Park and Ski Sawmill Ski Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Taney County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Taney by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 11:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Taney A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Taney County through 715 PM CDT At 644 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hollister, or near Branson, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Branson... Lake Taneycomo Table Rock State Park... Bull Shoals Lake Table Rock Lake... Hollister Table Rock... Kirbyville Protem... Rueter Ridgedale... Powersite MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 15:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Graham; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST FOR WEST CENTRAL GRAHAM AND NORTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTIES At 351 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over San Carlos, or 17 miles east of Globe, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include San Carlos Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gila A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MST FOR GILA COUNTY At 751 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pine, or 9 miles northwest of Payson, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Tonto Natural Bridge State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: District of Columbia HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING Heat index values are dropping.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 22:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MST FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 1007 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Congress to near Wickenburg to near Morristown, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wickenburg, Wittmann, Circle City, Morristown and Aguila. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 83 and 131. AZ Route 74 between mile markers 1 and 10. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz, Maricopa, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 01:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 05:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: La Paz; Maricopa; Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Northeastern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona East Central La Paz County in west central Arizona * Until 515 AM MST. * At 104 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. This includes Columbus Wash, 4th of July Wash, Deadman Wash, Red Raven Wash, Hoodoo Wash, and others within the warned area. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sundad, Hyder and Palm Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY At 728 PM MST, The heavy rainfall earlier had end but flowing streams and washes can still be expected through at least 830 pm mst, especially in Pima Canyon. Some locations that will experience flooding include...Pima Canyon, Catalina State Park and parts Catalina Foothills.
Luzerne County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Luzerne, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northeastern Pennsylvania. Target Area: Luzerne; Wyoming Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Luzerne and southwestern Wyoming Counties through 645 PM EDT At 553 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ricketts Glen State Park to Jamison City to near Waller. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Muhlenberg, Nanticoke, Plymouth, Larksville, Lehman, Dallas, Harveys Lake, Dorrance, Slocum and Noxen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Yuma County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yuma A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM MST FOR EAST CENTRAL YUMA COUNTY At 140 AM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 17 miles south of Dateland to 7 miles northwest of Tyson, moving southwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dateland, Tacna, Tyson, Mohawk and Roll. This includes AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 41 and 79. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

