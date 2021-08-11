DC schools chancellor offers student distancing, quarantining guidelines

The D.C. schools chancellor is offering parents a better idea of what to expect when it comes to social distancing and quarantining when class starts Aug. 30. As D.C. makes a push to get kids ages 12 and older vaccinated with incentives, such as scholarship money and prizes, the head of D.C. Public Schools, Dr. Lewis Ferebee, said the school system is taking a different posture toward social distancing this year than it did when the pandemic began.