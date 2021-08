Donald Ray Harman, 83, of Centralia passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021 at the Boone Hospital Center in Columbia. Ray is survived by his wife, Delores; three daughters, Debbie Ruble and her husband Vernon of Worden, Ill.; Leah Johnson and her husband Todd of Jefferson City; and Jennifer Meeks and her husband Joey of Centralia; one sister, Vera Kolling of Montgomery City; seven grandchildren and many other family members.