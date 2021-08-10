Cancel
MLB

Chris Sale offered to pay for Worcester Red Sox to spend an extra night in a hotel

By Tom Westerholm
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

Sale made the most of his time in the Minor Leagues.

Worcester's Chris Sale gestures from the pitcher's mound during a minor league baseball game against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP

Few players have enjoyed a Minor League stint as thoroughly as Red Sox ace Chris Sale, who relished the opportunity to rehab and take the bus, and reportedly even offered to pay for an additional night in a hotel for his Worcester Red Sox teammates.

After his penultimate Minor League start, Sale — who underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2020 — told reporters he was excited to ride the bus to Scranton, where he planned to make his final rehab appearance. According to the Boston Globe‘s Alex Speier, the WooSox planned to leave last Tuesday and arrive in Scranton later in the afternoon for a game that evening.

Sale’s teammates didn’t want to travel and play the same day. Sale didn’t want to come off the bus and immediately throw a bullpen session.

So Sale made the Red Sox a request and an offer: He asked to alter the WooSox’s travel schedule to get the team in Monday night instead, and he offered to pay for the additional night in a hotel. Per Speier, the Red Sox allowed the WooSox to travel a day early but they turned down Sale’s offer to foot the bill.

Sale told reporters he felt great after his start in Worcester.

“The things that I’m battling now are the things I was kind of fighting against myself healthy,” Sale said. “Now that I’m healthy again, it feels good. The feeling I have, I enjoy that. It’s a grind. It’s not easy, but I like it. I love it. I live for it.”

Sale was dominant at times in his rehab starts and effectively worked through some difficult innings.

Sale is expected to return to the mound Saturday for the Red Sox against the Orioles.

