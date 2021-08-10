Stevie Nicks cancels all 2021 performances over coronavirus

Rockstar. Rule-breaker. Raspy-voiced goddess. These are just a few of the words used to describe Stephanie Lynn Nicks, known the world over as Stevie Nicks. From her breakout days as a leading lady of Fleetwood Mac to her successful solo career, Nicks has churned out an impressive catalog of hits, including "Landslide," "Edge of Seventeen," and "Dreams," to name a few. Not to mention, her recent turn on American Horror Story and even a viral bout on TikTok stand alongside the legacy of her music, reintroducing the talented Nicks to one generation after another. She's the actual embodiment of a living legend, so let's explore the storied life of one of the best-selling musical artists of all time: Stevie Nicks.