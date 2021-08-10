Cancel
Stevie Nicks cancels all 2021 performances over coronavirus

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Stevie Nicks has canceled five forthcoming performances at music festivals, citing coronavirus concerns, she said in a statement Tuesday. Nicks had been scheduled to headline one day each of BottleRock Napa Valley in California and the Jazz Aspen Festival in Colorado in September. In October, she was to have played two days of the Austin City Limits Music Festival and one day of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

