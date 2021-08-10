Cancel
Hungry Leopards Take 14th at Prestigious Polar Bear Invitational – Boys Golf

By Leopard Nation
louisvilleleopards.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisville 335 (14th Out of 20) <<< Previous Simonson Invitational | Boys Golf Schedule | Next Alliance Invitational >>>. The Louisville Leopards Boys Golf Team competed at the Jackson Polar Bear Invitational Monday at Shady Hollow Country Club. The Leopards took 10 shots off their score from last Thursday at the Simonson Invitational to finish tied with the Marlington Dukes with a team total of 335. Marlington won the tie-breaker and Louisville placed 14th out of 20 teams as a result.

louisvilleleopards.org

