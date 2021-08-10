Hungry Leopards Take 14th at Prestigious Polar Bear Invitational – Boys Golf

The Lady Devils had a rough time getting around the Greensburg Country Club as they placed 5th in the Invitational there today. Richmond was behind Batesville’s winning score of 339 with a 373. Senior Esther Etherington’s 85 was the lone Red Devil score under 90 today and was good enough to earn 8th Place Medalist. Other squad scores were Junior Zoe Brock’s 90, Sophomore Isabella Roll’s 100, Senior Macky Laughlin’s 101, & Sophomore Lauren Freeman’s 98. Coach Brent challenged the girls to get out of their comfort zones by fully committing to getting short game shots to or past the hole and playing more break on their putts. There is much work to be done but it’s still early in the season.