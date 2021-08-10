Cancel
Oregon State

Oregon gov signs bill suspending math, reading requirements for HS grads

New York Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Kate Brown, the Oregon Democrat, signed a bill last month with little fanfare that drops the requirement that high school students prove proficiency in reading, writing or math before graduation, a report said. The Oregonian reported that the governor has seemed to avoid discussing Senate Bill 744. Her move...

Oregon State
Oregon Education
Oregon Government
Kate Brown
