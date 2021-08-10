Cancel
WHIO Dayton

Cincinnati Mayor, John Cranley joins Democratic race for governor

By Jim Otte
 3 days ago
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley has finally picked up some competition for the Democratic Primary in the race for Ohio Governor.

John Cranley, Mayor of Cincinnati, joined the race on Tuesday, positioning himself as a Statehouse outsider, political reformer, and supporter of legalized recreational marijuana.

In an interview with WHIO-TV’s Letitia Perry, Cranley said his plan to create new jobs in Ohio will give the state a much-needed boost.

“Too many people in Ohio think that their communities will forever be in decline. Ohio needs a comeback and we deserve a Governor who has led a comeback,” Cranley said.

He referred to the economic turn-around of the City of Cincinnati and job creation there.

Cranley’s legalized recreational marijuana plan would collect new tax money to pay for jobs programs.

Ohio began the legal sale of medical marijuana products in 2019 but recreational pot has remained illegal.

By joining the race, Cranley faces a showdown with Whaley in the Democratic Primary Election in May of 2022.

Whaley, meanwhile, held a campaign event in Columbus Tuesday to discuss business development and to accept the endorsements of two prominent state lawmakers, Sen. Hearcel Craig, D- Columbus and Rep. Dontavius Jarrells, D- Columbus.

Since making her campaign announcement back in April, Whaley has been campaigning on the need for ethics reform at the Statehouse. And that was a theme she repeated at her event Tuesday.

“Politicians at the Statehouse have been more interested in lining their own pockets than supporting Ohio’s workers and communities,” Whaley said.

Whaley ran for Governor four years ago but dropped out just before the primary and endorsed fellow Democrat Richard Cordray. Cordray went on to lose to Republican Mike DeWine.

Since then, Whaley has gained statewide and nationwide recognition for her handling of the city’s response to the Memorial Day tornadoes in 2019 and the Oregon District mass shooting that same year.

When asked about her response to Cranley’s campaign announcement, Whaley said she has respect for Cranley, although they are different in many ways.

“We have different styles for sure. I don’t know if you noticed but I do look different than every single candidate for Governor this year,” Whaley said, as the only female candidate for the top job at the Statehouse.

This is Cranley’s first run for statewide office. For now, he is not targeting Whaley, but instead turning the spotlight on Gov. Mike DeWine, especially when it comes to ethics, managing the state and delivering an economy that puts people to work at good paying jobs.

“The Republicans and Mike DeWine have done the opposite. They have led our state into the ditch. They have shrunk our middle class. We need hope. We need somebody’s who’s delivered on promises,” Cranley said.

The winner of the Democratic Primary next May will go on to the General Election in November, facing the winner of the Republican Primary.

The two best known candidates in that race are DeWine and former Congressman Jim Renacci.

©2021 Cox Media Group

