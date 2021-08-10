Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Why Is Bam Margera Suing Johnny Knoxville and the ‘Jackass Forever’ Team?

By Mike Nied
Posted by 
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Mix 104.3 KMXY
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bam Margera, one of the original stars of the Jackass franchise, has filed a lawsuit in an attempt to stop the release of the upcoming Jackass Forever film. According to the Los Angeles Times, the skateboarder and stuntman filed Monday (Aug. 9) in Los Angeles. He is suing Paramount Pictures, MTV Networks, Johnny Knoxville, director Jeff Tremaine and producer Spike Jonze amongst others, and claims he was wrongly fired from the film in late 2020.

mix1043fm.com

Comments / 0

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
901K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Paramount, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spike Jonze
Person
Johnny Knoxville
Person
Bam Margera
Person
Jeff Tremaine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#The Los Angeles Times#Mtv Networks#Adderall#Nbc#Tmz#Jackass Forever
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Olivia Rodrigo Addresses Courtney Love Drama

Olivia Rodrigo spoke out about Courtney Love's accusation that she copied Love's band Hole's artwork. The "drivers license" singer, who covers Variety's 2021 Power of Young Hollywood issue, finally opened up about her brief drama with Love. "I mean, to be honest, I’m flattered that Courtney Love knows who I...
MoviesPosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Disney Plus Is Making a New ‘Home Alone’

Disney has now owned the 20th Century Fox library long enough that we should start to see just what properties from that company that Disney considers not only valuable but viable in the 2020s. Take, for example, the announcement today that they are producing a brand new Home Alone movie, based on the hugely popular franchise of the early 1990s, for their Disney+ streaming service. One suspects the original film must be very popular among Disney+ subscribers.
MoviesPosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Most Widely Watched but Universally Hated Movies of All Time

Still fresh on people's minds, 2017's "The Disaster Artist" tells the story behind the making of "The Room," one of the most famous turkeys of all time. Like Tim Burton's "Ed Wood," James Franco's flick is also a testament to the power of clueless filmmaking itself, and the ridiculous movies that emerge as a result.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

‘Jeopardy!’s New Hosts Will Be Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik

The search for a permanent new Jeopardy! host is over. And apparently it didn’t find one replacement for Alex Trebek. Instead, it found two. Via a press release, Sony Pictures Television announced today that Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards will become “the full-time host of Jeopardy!’s long-running daily syndicated program” starting when the series returns for its 38th season in the fall. Richards has extensive on air game show experience; he previously hosted series like Beauty and the Geek and The Pyramid. In recent years, he’s mostly moved behind the camera, becoming a producer on game shows like The Price Is Right and the new iteration of Let’s Make a Deal. He joined Jeopardy! as a producer in 2020, and he served as one of the show’s guest hosts after the passing of Alex Trebek last fall.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

11 Celebrities We’d Totally Love to See Join ‘Real Housewives’

The Real Housewives franchise hit a major milestone in 2021, celebrating 15 years as Bravo’s tentpole of wealth and drama. Over the last decade and a half, the series’ concept has evolved from a real-life look behind the gates of Orange County — inspired in equal parts by Desperate Housewives, The O.C. and Laguna Beach — to a pioneering reality supernova, spawning 10 franchises and counting. Perhaps more importantly, it has also introduced viewers to the fierce, fashionable, independent women from all walks of life that have redefined what it means to be a modern Housewife.
TV SeriesPosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ TV Series Coming to Amazon This Fall

It’s not the most eloquent horror title in history, but it certainly is memorable: I Know What You Did Last Summer, directed by Jim Gillespie and written by Kevin Williamson. IKWYDLS opened in theaters just a year after Williamson’s Scream completely reinvented the slasher film, and benefited from the creative connections between the two films. It also sported a cast mostly collected from popular teen shows of the day, including Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jennifer Love Hewitt. It was a big enough hit to get a sequel the following year (1998’s I Still Know What You Did Last Summer) and an unrelated second sequel in 2006 (I Always Know What You Did Last Summer).
CelebritiesPosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Halsey Gives Fans a Peek at Baby Ender’s Nursery: PHOTOS

Halsey's baby Ender's nursery is cooler than our apartment!. On Saturday (Aug. 7), the "Without Me" singer shared photos of their first child's decorated room via Instagram. The first photo shows “Ender” spelled out in cursive with different patterns alongside a neon rainbow light. A feather, plate and other creative art pieces also hang on the wall.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Whatever Happened to Brendan Fraser?

Brendan Fraser was once Hollywood's golden boy, but in recent years, the actor's kept a pretty low profile — so, where did he go?. In the '90s and early 2000s, Fraser was the go-to leading man for comedies, action films and dramas. A versatile actor with charm that leapt off the screen, Fraser could play a hunky, heroic heartthrob, yet also come off relatable and goofy.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Ashley Tisdale Would Never Play Sharpay Evans Again

Ashley Tisdale stole the show as Sharpay Evans in Disney's beloved High School Musical series. The actor and musician perfectly embodied the spoiled but talented high schooler who wanted all things fabulous and let no one get in the way of her bop to the top. However, Tisdale recently revealed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy