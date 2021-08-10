Australia lockdowns: Feels like we're 'right back where we started'

Shortly before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Celia, an American who was working as a teaching assistant in Spain, began to date a man casually. When the spread of the virus intensified, she essentially moved in with him. She was stressed about the status of their relationship, which they never defined. But the couple didn’t argue, and they were both very affectionate; after finishing work, they cooked and baked together. “He was extremely sweet and caring,” Celia told me. (She asked to be identified by her first name only to protect her privacy in discussing personal matters.)