The Seattle Sounders will meet Tigres UANL in the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup from Lumen Field on Tuesday night. The Sounders are coming off a 1-1 draw with Dallas in their last MLS match and will look to get back to their winning ways when they face the Tigres tonight. As for Tigres UANL, they also played to a 1-1 draw against Santos Laguna in Liga MX action on Sunday.