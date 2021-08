While Google Maps and Waze are great navigation apps for day-to-day use, they’re not particularly useful if you plan on going off-road. This is where the Gaia GPS app comes in. The app focuses on off-road and backcountry navigation, helping users navigate places where Google Maps and Waze wouldn’t be of much use. While the app has been available on the Play Store for quite a while now, it has recently received Android Auto support. If you’re an off-roading enthusiast, you should definitely check it out by following the Play Store link below.