Rec sports: Registration open for NCASA leagues, softball tourney

The Nevada County Adult Sports Association has opened registration for its upcoming fall/winter basketball, volleyball and flag football leagues. The NCASA basketball league features four divisions (B1, B2, C and 40-and-over), and is played on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday afternoons. The season is eight games and includes playoffs for the top four teams in each division. Games are played at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building. The cost to register a team is $550. Registration is due by Sunday. The league is set to begin the week of Sept. 12.