Former police officer Amber Guyger’s hopes of going home early from her ten-year bid for killing Botham Jean in 2018 as he sat in his living room eating ice cream have been crushed. The former police officer killed Jean and claimed she thought she was entering her own apartment when she allegedly mistook Jean for an intruder and then shot and killed him. She was sentenced in 2019 to 10 years in prison, but her defense attorneys were attempting to get her murder conviction tossed in a Dallas, Texas appeals court.