Australia lockdowns: Feels like we're 'right back where we started'

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (SBG) — Residents of Sydney are facing their strictest COVID-19 lockdowns so far. Members of the Australian military have been assigned to assist police with enforcement of public health restrictions, which involves door-to-door visits at people's homes to ensure those who tested positive for COVID are self-isolating. Residents are generally not allowed to travel more than 5 kilometers from their homes. They must travel alone to the store and may get reported if they're seen accompanied by other people. Police fly in helicopters overhead to make sure people comply with restrictions.