Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Australia lockdowns: Feels like we're 'right back where we started'

By BROOKE CONRAD, Sinclair Broadcast Group
WTGS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNT VALLEY, Md. (SBG) — Residents of Sydney are facing their strictest COVID-19 lockdowns so far. Members of the Australian military have been assigned to assist police with enforcement of public health restrictions, which involves door-to-door visits at people's homes to ensure those who tested positive for COVID are self-isolating. Residents are generally not allowed to travel more than 5 kilometers from their homes. They must travel alone to the store and may get reported if they're seen accompanied by other people. Police fly in helicopters overhead to make sure people comply with restrictions.

fox28media.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Hazzard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lockdowns#Mental Health#Sbg#Covid#Collins Dictionary#Cnbc#Nsw#Sky News#Australians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Related
PetsBBC

Cat death rise: 'It feels like we've lost a family member'

Steven Barrett's pet cat Freyja seemed healthy just over a week ago, but after going downhill rapidly, she died on Tuesday. Steven fears that her death is linked to dry cat food he had been feeding her without knowing it had been recalled. Recently there has been a big UK...
Canceradvisory.com

What does the future of AI in cancer care look like? Here are 3 global start-ups that we're watching to decide.

Globally, at-scale use of AI in oncology care is still in its early stages for most providers. When used, it's usually to support clinical decision-making in cancer diagnosis (e.g., reading scans and flagging abnormalities) or in cancer treatment (e.g., suggesting drugs that may be a good fit for a patient's genetic mutations). And it's almost always used within a single organization to iteratively improve the care they deliver.
EnvironmentMother Jones

Fires, Floods, Heatwaves: We’re Just Getting Started, Says IPCC

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as a part of the Climate Desk collaboration. “​​It is unequivocal.” Those stark three words are the first in...
AccidentsWTGS

Helicopter with tourists crashes in east Russia; 8 missing

MOSCOW (AP) — A helicopter carrying tourists crashed into a volcanic lake on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's far east Thursday, and rescuers were searching in the lake for up to eight people still missing, officials said. At least eight others reportedly survived. The helicopter went down in the Kronotsky...
EnvironmentWTGS

Floods that hit northern Turkey leave 17 dead, 1 missing

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish authorities said Thursday the death toll from the severe floods and mudslides that struck the north of the country has risen to 17, and one more person is still reported missing. The floods battered the Black Sea coastal provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu, Sinop and Samsun...

Comments / 0

Community Policy