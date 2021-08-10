PAX Australia 2021 now canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

Over a year after it started, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the lives of everyone around the world. Vaccines have made life easier for many, but with the rise of the delta variant of COVID-19 and at least one other dangerous variant, even the fully vaccinated have to remain at least somewhat careful. Several gaming event organizers have recognized the persistent risks posed by the pandemic and continue to host either digital-only events or in-person events with various restrictions. Some, however, have chosen to postpone or cancel their event altogether like many did last year, as is the case with the organizers of PAX Australia 2021, who just canceled the convention until next year.