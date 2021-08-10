Cancel
Environment

The UN Releases a “Code Red” Report: The Climate Crisis Is Here

By Maxwell Rabb
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) just released a new report that reveals climate change is upon us and humanity only has a short window of a few years to dial back the effects of climate change. Otherwise, dramatic climate changes will lead to runaway warming of the planet, threatening to damage our coasts and forests, causing more fires and flooding than we are experiencing now.

