Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral residents prepare for potential flooding

By Alex Howard
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — With standing water from overnight rains lingering in many Cape Coral neighborhoods, residents are bracing for a potential tropical system that could flood streets and strand drivers.

Scott Nally’s house on SW 16th Terrace is high enough to have avoided the floodwaters of Elsa, but just barely.

“It came halfway up my drive, my neighbors, the whole street was flooded,” Nally said.

Just a month ago, his whole street was inundated with water, making getting in and out a challenge. Even now you can see standing water from recent rains.

“Always concerned, especially because I have a lot of elderly neighbors who have a hard time getting around even when the streets are in good shape.” Nally added.

Cape Coral residents are bracing once again for a tropical storm, with the city government preparing by cleaning storm drains and weirs, starting on Thursday. City officials also said that if city streets do flood because of the rain, floodwaters will typically recede quickly.

