Lebanon County, PA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lebanon by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 18:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lebanon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN LANCASTER AND SOUTHEASTERN LEBANON COUNTIES At 644 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Womelsdorf to Ephrata to near Mountville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lancaster, Ephrata, Lititz, Mount Joy, New Holland, Manheim, East Petersburg, Cornwall, Akron, Myerstown, Leola, Salunga-Landisville, Denver, Reamstown, Rothsville, Marietta, Newmanstown, Adamstown, Richland and Brickerville. This includes The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 268 to 295. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

