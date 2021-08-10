Low-A East Glance

NEOGA — The body of Donald Rudolph Colbert reached Neoga Saturday night from Hoboken, N.J., where it arrived two weeks ago with a consignment of several thousand bodies of American heroes from the great war. He is the son of Owen Colbert of Hastings, Neb., and grandson of John Colbert and Mrs. Laura Cross, both of Neoga. Pvt. Colbert was born in Lerna on March 17, 1896, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Owen Colbert. He spent most of his boyhood in Lerna and Neoga. Working in Ohio, he enlisted in the Army when war broke out. On March 10, 1918, he sailed for France. He was wounded by a machine gun on Aug. 1, 1918, in the battle of Chauteau Thierry, dying soon after being wounded... NEOGA — It is believed that Charleston has two of the oldest hunters in the state of Illinois. The records of Coles County Clerk Elmer Elston show that T.J. Bull, aged 84 years, has been given a hunting permit, and H.B. McKee, aged 83 years, has been issued a hunting license by Charleston City Clerk Moore. Both "boy" hunters never fail to take to the fields in search of quail and rabbits, or to the timber in the hunt for squirrels in the open seasons... MATTOON — A generous rain of .68 of an inch helped relieve the dry situation in Mattoon and vicinity. Charleston was touched by a waterspout of 2.38 inches of rain yesterday and the southwest part of the county seat was touched by the small end of a cyclone, people in that part of town said. The homes of Ross Gordon and Adam Parker were almost unroofed.