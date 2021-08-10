Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Low-A East Glance

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 3 days ago

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m. Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m. Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m. Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m. Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m. Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m. Wednesday’s Games. Delmarva at Lynchburg, 2, 5 p.m. Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m. Charleston at Myrtle Beach,...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Down East#Atlanta#Boston#North Division W L Pct#Gb Salem#South Division W L Pct#Lynchburg 4#Delmarva 5#Delmarva 2#Columbia 1 Charleston 8#Games Delmarva#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

At a glance: Ben White

Hometown: Born in Ocala, Fla.; grew up in several states due to his parents’ careers before moving to Windham, Maine, in high school; Keene resident since June. Family: Wife, Liz; parents Charlie and Dawn White of Port Charlotte, Fla. Occupation: Assistant superintendent, N.H. School Administrative Unit 29; adjunct professor of...
BaseballWTOP

Double-A Central Glance

Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Wichita at Northwest Arkansas, 7:05 p.m. Midland at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m. Frisco at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m. San Antonio at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m. Midland at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m. Wichita at Northwest Arkansas, 3:05 p.m. Frisco at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m. Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
BaseballWTOP

Double-A South Glance

Tennessee at Montgomery, 2, 5:30 p.m. Rocket City at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m. Pensacola at Biloxi, 7:35 p.m. Mississippi at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m. Rocket City at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m. Tennessee at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m. Pensacola at Biloxi, 7:35 p.m. Mississippi at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All...
BaseballWTOP

Triple-A West Glance

El Paso at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m. Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m. Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m. Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m. Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m. Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m. Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m. Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m. El...
MLBlive5news.com

RiverDogs’ Hernandez Honored as Low-A East Player of the Week

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston RiverDogs outfielder Heriberto Hernandez was named the Low-A East Player of the Week for the week of July 26-August 1, per a Minor League Baseball announcement on Monday. Hernandez joins Curtis Mead (twice) and Brett Wisely as members of the RiverDogs to have received recognition as player of the week this season. John Doxakis, Andrew Gross and Trey Cumbie have all received the weekly honor on the pitching side.
Mattoon, ILJournal Gazette and Times Courier

Glancing Back for Aug. 2

NEOGA — The body of Donald Rudolph Colbert reached Neoga Saturday night from Hoboken, N.J., where it arrived two weeks ago with a consignment of several thousand bodies of American heroes from the great war. He is the son of Owen Colbert of Hastings, Neb., and grandson of John Colbert and Mrs. Laura Cross, both of Neoga. Pvt. Colbert was born in Lerna on March 17, 1896, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Owen Colbert. He spent most of his boyhood in Lerna and Neoga. Working in Ohio, he enlisted in the Army when war broke out. On March 10, 1918, he sailed for France. He was wounded by a machine gun on Aug. 1, 1918, in the battle of Chauteau Thierry, dying soon after being wounded... NEOGA — It is believed that Charleston has two of the oldest hunters in the state of Illinois. The records of Coles County Clerk Elmer Elston show that T.J. Bull, aged 84 years, has been given a hunting permit, and H.B. McKee, aged 83 years, has been issued a hunting license by Charleston City Clerk Moore. Both "boy" hunters never fail to take to the fields in search of quail and rabbits, or to the timber in the hunt for squirrels in the open seasons... MATTOON — A generous rain of .68 of an inch helped relieve the dry situation in Mattoon and vicinity. Charleston was touched by a waterspout of 2.38 inches of rain yesterday and the southwest part of the county seat was touched by the small end of a cyclone, people in that part of town said. The homes of Ross Gordon and Adam Parker were almost unroofed.
GolfWTOP

U.S. Amateur Scores

Ross Streelman, Columbia, Mo., def. Ricky Castillo, Yorba Linda, Calif., 3 and 2. Austin Greaser, Vandalia, Ohio, def. Jacob Bridgeman, Inman, S.C., 6 and 4. Travis Vick, Hosuton, def. Jose Islas, Mexico, 3 and 2. Brian Stark, Kingsburg, Calif., def. Grayson Blunt, Houston, 6 and 5. Lower Bracket. James Piot,...
MLBWTOP

Sports Betting Line

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy