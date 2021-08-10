Cancel
Food Safety

Recall of frozen chicken products linked to 28 salmonella infections

By Danielle Haynes
UPI News
 3 days ago
The recall involves breaded stuffed chicken products sold under the Dutch Farms, Milford Valley and Kirkwood brand names. Image courtesy of the FSIS

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Indiana-based Serenade Foods has recalled tens of thousands of pounds of raw, frozen chicken amid an outbreak of salmonella infections across eight states, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

The recall, announced Monday, involves more than 59,000 pounds of breaded stuffed chicken products sold under the Dutch Farms, Milford Valley and Kirkwood brand names at Aldi grocery stores across the United States. The affected varieties include broccoli and cheese, and chicken cordon bleu with best-by dates of Feb. 24, 2023, and Feb. 25, 2023.

The FDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service said an unopened package of raw, frozen, breaded chicken stuffed with broccoli cheese collected from the home of a person sickened in a salmonella outbreak tested positive for salmonella enteritidis.

The agency said 28 people have been sickened in eight states in an outbreak linked to the food products. The onset dates for the illnesses ranged from Feb. 21 to June 28.

The FSIS said consumers with the affected products should throw them away or return them to the place where they purchased them.

Salmonella infection can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In serious cases, the bacteria can cause arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

UPI News

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

#Salmonella#Infectious Diseases#Chickens#Serenade Foods#The Dutch Farms#Aldi#Fsis
