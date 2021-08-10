Letter to the Editor | Facing COVID, the US Still Must Rise to the Occasion
Letter to the Editor | Addison Foord, Borgen Project Ambassador. Following World War II, the United States stepped up as the leader of the free world. Although many may point to the US playing a decisive role in the years of the war itself, the years directly following it hold the most relevance to the global moment that we currently occupy. To be a global leader, the United States must ACT like a leader.southpasadenan.com
