Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Pasadena, CA

Letter to the Editor | Facing COVID, the US Still Must Rise to the Occasion

By Letter To The Editor
South Pasadena News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLetter to the Editor | Addison Foord, Borgen Project Ambassador. Following World War II, the United States stepped up as the leader of the free world. Although many may point to the US playing a decisive role in the years of the war itself, the years directly following it hold the most relevance to the global moment that we currently occupy. To be a global leader, the United States must ACT like a leader.

southpasadenan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Pasadena, CA
Government
City
South Pasadena, CA
Local
California Health
South Pasadena, CA
Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Aid#Covid#Borgen Project#European#Covid#Americans#The South Pasadenan News#The South Pasadena News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
China
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
U.S. PoliticsBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: America must restore the core values of our nation

American society today reveals we have forgotten what makes a nation healthy and strong is shared experience and mutual commitment. Our great civic institutions are riddled with scandal. Debate, which is meant to bring light and not heat, has disintegrated into hurled insults, negative campaigns, and despicable memes on social media. Self-absorbed individuals ignore others. We no longer love our neighbors. We fear them. Trust in society is crumbling.
Public HealthHerald-Dispatch

Letter to the editor: Test unvaccinated people for COVID regularly

In the debates over the COVID-19 virus, it appears to me that the wrong people are being penalized, which increases the unvaccinated citizens’ resolve to remain firm in refusing the vaccine. Scientific analysis of the vaccine’s effect is clear. It prevents the virus from infecting most of the people. In...
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

US Embassy in Kabul Urges Americans to Leave Afghanistan Immediately

The United States Thursday urged Americans to leave Afghanistan immediately as the Taliban continued their advance across the country with the seizure of a strategic city near the capital of Kabul. The U.S. embassy in Kabul said in a notice on its website that U.S. citizens should "leave Afghanistan immediately...
Worldbostonnews.net

Afghanistan: NATO, EU, UN confirms they will not recognise

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 13 (ANI): North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) members along with European Union and the United Nations on Friday confirmed that they will not recognize any government in Afghanistan imposed through armed forces. A NATO official in Brussels also told Pajhwok Afghan News that allies are constantly consulting...
U.S. Politicstennesseestar.com

Commentary: American Armageddon

Americans are growing angrier by the day in a way different from prior sagebrush revolts such as the 1960s Silent Majority or Tea Party furor of over a decade ago. The rage at the current status quo this time is not just fueled by conservatives. For the first time in their lives, all Americans of all classes and races are starting to fear a self-created apocalypse that threatens their families’ safety and the American way of life.
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

US military to help evacuate Americans from embassy in Kabul: officials

The U.S. military will help evacuate Americans from the embassy in Kabul as the security situation deteriorates across Afghanistan, two officials confirmed Thursday to Fox News. The plans to evacuate the Americans were briefed to President Biden earlier Thursday in order to get his approval, one official added. The military...
AdvocacyFOXBusiness

More Cuban officials sanctioned by US in response to protest crackdown

The U.S. State Department released a statement Friday detailing additional sanctions levied against Cuban officials in response to the country’s crackdown against peaceful protesters in recent weeks. "In recent weeks, the United States imposed sanctions on Cuban military and security leaders and units in response to the Cuban regime’s violent...
Public Safetymyrgv.com

LETTERS: FBI and CIA misconduct

To do Lenin’s and Stalin’s dirty work, the Soviet Union had the NKVD and the KGB. Nazi Germany had the Gestapo and the SS to round up and eliminate those whom Hitler and Nazis labeled as being undesirable/deplorable. East Germany had the Stasi to spy on and imprison suspected enemies of the state.
HealthMissoulian

Opinion: The tyranny of the uninformed

Recently, Missoulian reporter Sam Wilson wrote that Montana House Bill 702, passed in the last legislative session, became the law that, “made Montana the only state in the country that prohibits private businesses from requiring employees to get vaccinated" ("Montana officials: Nursing homes can't require vaccine," Aug. 4). In July,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WGN TV

US focuses on evacuating Americans from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The United States is urging Americans to flee Afghanistan immediately. “The increased tempo of the Taliban military engagement in the resulting increase in violence and instability … is of grave concern,” U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said. In back-to-back press conferences Thursday, the State Department and...
PoliticsMissoulian

Opinion: Revisionist history is strategy of fascism

Recently the Republican Party — by way of Fox News, Newsmax, One America News, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity and others — are taking a page out of George Orwell’s "1984" by rewriting history and trying to send the Jan. 6 terrorist attack on our national Capitol down the proverbial “memory hole.” “What you saw on national TV was not what happened.” But history can be a cruel reminder. As Adam Serwer reminds us in his recent book "The Cruelty Is The Point," revisionist history is often the fascist’s workshop.
Worldhawaiitelegraph.com

Blinken discusses Afghanistan with NATO, Canada, Germany

Washington DC [US], August 13 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has held phone talks with his Canadian and German counterparts as well as the NATO chief to discuss plans for embassy staff drawdown in Afghanistan, the State Department said. The Taliban has managed to capture several key provincial...
Foreign Policyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Belarus Tells US to Reduce Embassy Staff, Rejects Ambassador

The regime of authoritarian Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has responded to the latest round of U.S. sanctions by requesting Washington to reduce its embassy staff in Minsk to five people by September 1. Belarusian Foreign Ministry's spokesman Anatol Hlaz said in an interview that was placed on the ministry's website...
Foreign PolicyFresno Bee

Belarus withdraws approval for US ambassador amid sanctions spat

MOSCOW — Following fresh U.S. sanctions against Belarus, the regime of authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko has revoked its approval for the appointment of the new U.S. ambassador to the country, Julie Fisher. The decision was announced by the Foreign Ministry in Minsk on Wednesday. In explaining the move, ministry spokesperson...
Politicsrichmondobserver

OPINION: Ideology, Fear and Denial: The GOP and the state budget

By far the single most important legislation with which North Carolina elected leaders grapple each year is the state budget bill. The budget details how the state will spend tens of billions of tax dollars on hundreds of core public services and structures and includes scores of other large and important changes to state law. Virtually all other priorities at the General Assembly pale in comparison. Done right or even close to it, the budget can and should serve as a blueprint for how a state of 10 million people will attack its most pressing challenges.
PoliticsCourthouse News Service

Media, Holocaust laws in Poland draw US condemnation

(CN) — Politics in Poland are being reshuffled after the parliament in Warsaw, dominated by a radical right-wing Catholic nationalist party, pushed through legislation that upsets both its moderate coalition partners and the United States, traditionally a strong ally of Poland. The Sejm, the Polish parliament in the capital Warsaw,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy