Chicago Blackhawks: Tony Esposito was an all-time great
It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we discuss the life of Tony Esposito. The Chicago Blackhawks announced that one of the all-time great players in Tony has passed away after a short fight with cancer. He was 78 years old. Not only was he one of the great goalies of his time, but he was also one of the great human beings of his time. Rock Wirtz, the owner of the Blackhawks, reflected on that in his statement following Esposito’s death.dawindycity.com
