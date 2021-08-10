Cancel
Brian Brenberg: Cuomo’s Resignation Was “A Checklist Of Things You Shouldn’t Say”

Fox News
 4 days ago

On Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Fox News Contributor Professor Brian Brenberg reacted to the breaking news of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation. “He wrote a book. He wrote the wrong book. He could have written a textbook on every single way you could mess up talking about something like this in public, It was like he had a checklist of all the things you shouldn’t say. Like the Joe Biden notes that he pulls out of his blazer, he has to pull out the notes. It’s like he had one of those and he just went through it methodically every time he got in front of the camera.”

