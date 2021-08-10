Cancel
Brockhampton to perform concert at UF on first day of fall classes

Gainesville.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican boy band Brockhampton is slated to perform a concert at UF on Aug. 23, the first day of fall classes. The concert, arranged by UF's Student Government Productions, is just for students. It begins at 6 p.m. in the Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center and is free, according to a Tuesday press release.

