Brockhampton to perform concert at UF on first day of fall classes

FIBONACCI DAY: The Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention is celebrating Fibonacci Day noon to 5 p.m. today. Did you know the Cade Museum’s building was designed using the Fibonacci Sequence, a mathematical golden ratio? While you may have heard of Pi Day celebrations, you likely haven’t heard of Fibonacci Day celebrations. The Fibonacci sequence is named for Leonardo (Fibonacci) De Pisa who introduced the mathematical concept to Europe in the 11th century. The series of numbers starts with 0 and 1, and each number after is found by adding the two previous numbers (0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34 ...). The last “Fibonacci Day” fell on May 8, 2013, and the next will fall on Jan. 1, 2102. The Fibonacci sequence is often referred to as the golden ratio and the numbers are found in nature in the spirals of pine cones, pineapples, snail shells and more. The numbers are associated with beauty and patterns that appeal to the eye. Renaissance architects often used the golden ratio in their building proportions, and artists like Leonardo Da Vinci incorporated it. The Cade Museum was built using the ratio to create a sense of harmony, balance and beauty. To learn more, visit cademuseum.org. The museum is at 811 S. Main St. General admission is $12.50, $10 for seniors and college students, $7.50 for ages 5- to 17, and free for ages 4 and younger.