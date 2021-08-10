Cancel
Trippy Immersive Van Gogh exhibit to host weed night

By Oli Coleman
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePage Six has exclusively learned that the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit — which seems to be plastered across the Instagram feed of every New Yorker right now — is having a weed night. Venue organizers are allowing st-ogh-ners to smoke up or munch their edibles while viewing the trippy, giant...

