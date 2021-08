Berkshire Schools Board of Education enthusiastically thanked former state Rep. John Patterson Aug. 9 for his essential part in funding the Pre-K through 12 Berkshire school currently under construction. “Without his efforts, we wouldn’t be building this school – it’s that simple,” said board President John Manfredi following the monthly construction update. Manfredi recalled how Patterson, in his last term in the Ohio House of Representatives before retiring, worked across the aisle to pass legislation providing the district a window in which it could get more than half the cost of the building covered. “He was instrumental in helping us...