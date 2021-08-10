A possible case of pandemic fatigue: Californians report slightly lower rates of following certain safety guidelines as COVID-19 rates declined
Did Californians continue to follow COVID-19 state and local safety guidelines as case and death rates declined? The UCLA Center for Health Policy Research (CHPR) has released May 2021 data from the California Health Interview Survey (CHIS) that sheds more light on whether individuals continued to follow suggested safety protocols such as wearing face coverings and gathering with people outside of the household. The 2020 survey also included questions on how the pandemic impacted people personally and financially.yubanet.com
Comments / 0