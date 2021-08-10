A possible case of pandemic fatigue: Californians report slightly lower rates of following certain safety guidelines as COVID-19 rates declined

Throughout the pandemic, medically fragile residents at skilled nursing facilities have been at great risk for serious illness and death from COVID-19. With the high level of COVID-19 spread across LA County communities and the nation, cases among staff and residents at skilled nursing facilities have slightly increased. This is in part due to the highly transmissible Delta variant, small numbers of unvaccinated staff and residents and a slight increase in the number of post vaccination infections among those fully vaccinated.