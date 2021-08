Alberta has decided to walk back its “callous” decision to do away with pandemic-related public health measures. Earlier this month, the province announced some of the loosest COVID-19 restrictions on the continent, sparking backlash from local doctors, national experts, and Canada’s federal health minister. The plan was to remove all quarantine requirements and mask mandates by August 16. That meant anyone with COVID wouldn’t be legally required to isolate at home for at least 10 days, and masks were not required, even on public transit and in taxis.