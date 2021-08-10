Become an FT subscriber to read:

Singer-songwriter-producer Kentö said that growing up in Japan, Canada, Brazil and the United States with his multicultural family (Japanese, French, Canadian, Brazilian) had a positive impact on his music. “I get a lot of inspiration from both Brazilian and Japanese drum beats as well as traditional instruments,” said the "Silhouette" singer, who is based out of New York City. “You can hear these influences a lot in my music wrapped up in a little pop bow, of course. I grew up listening to singers from all over the world like Freddie Mercury, Ivete Sangalo, Ayumi Hamasaki and Sylvie Vartan. (They’re) very different artists, but all iconic voices that I tried to emulate growing up and, in my own way, shaped the style and tone of my voice today.” Kentö stays in touch with fans on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/kentoofficial/), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/kentoofficial) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/kentoofficial).