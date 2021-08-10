Cancel
Gresham, OR

Community Hotline with Monica Weitzel

The August episode of Community Hotline delves into the subject of back-to-school supplies, a middle school video camp and a sneak peak inside the Pathfinder Network's new building.

August is back to school month, and MetroEast starts this episode of Community Hotline by hearing from Schoolhouse Supplies, an organization that provides free resources to students in need. Then, host Monica Weitzel brings you a special field segment from Reynolds Middle School's i-pad video camp. And the show wraps up with with a report on the grand opening of the new Pathfinder Network location. Watch this episode of Community Hotline.

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

